Callum McManaman on Everton return and why he wears No.13 at Sunderland

Callum McManaman spent nine years honing his skills in the Everton youth set-up, and he is relishing his return to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old did not make a first team appearance for the Toffees but he is hoping to make an impact tonight.

His nearest and dearest are big Evertonians and will be cheering on the deadline day signing, who has two assists in three games to his name.

McManaman said: “I will want to play in this one! I hadn’t signed when the draw was made but I was hoping that Sunderland came back in late on, which they did.

“All my family are big Evertonians so they will be buzzing for it. There are a few ex-Everton players here, me included. I didn’t play for the first team but I was there for nine years. I am really looking forward to the game.

“I knew Sunderland were interested a few days before deadline day but then it went quiet so you never know what might happen.

“Deadline day is as exactly as it looks on Sky Sports News, you are waiting for the phone to go, it usually goes when the rush hour traffic starts - it was worth it in the end.”

McManaman left Everton in 2007, making his name at Wigan Athletic, starring in their shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City in 2013.

After a frustrating move to West Brom, McManaman is now looking to kick-start his career at Sunderland, where he opted for the No 13 shirt.

“The numbers left were all in the 30s, so it was either 13 or in the 30s so I went low!” he revealed. “I have had a bit of bad luck the last year so I thought I’d go for 13!”

With two assists to his name already, McManaman hopes his fortunes have turned for the better.