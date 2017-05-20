Chelsea v Sunderland: Black Cats in the firing line as Blues chase record 30th win

Antonio Conte is preparing for a party as his side lift the Premier Leagie trophy tomorrow afternoon.

Sunderland, 25/1 outsiders with many bookmakers, will end a 10-year stint in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues will be looking to secure a 30th league win of the season.

Conte’s side will also bid farewell to club legend John Terry, set to leave the club when his contract expires next month.

A raft of Premier League sides have been linked with a move for Terry, including Swansea City, Bournemouth and West Brom.

Chelsea will also be bidding farewell to long-serving caoch Steve Holland.

Conte said: “It is important to celebrate, because it is a great win for me, the players, the club and our fans and we have to celebrate in the right way, but before we have to try to win the game.

“We want to be the first team to win 30 games in this league. It is an important chance for us, and then to celebrate this league it is important.

“I can’t wait to do this with my players, the fans and celebrate John and don’t forget Steve Holland.

“He is leaving after eight years. He is an important man in this club and won a lot, worked with many great coaches and had the pleasure to work with him.”

Conte is yet to decide whether Terry will start the game, after playing the full 90 minutes and getting on the scoresheet against Watford in midweek.

Conte said: “I think the situation is important to take your time to take the best solution for him. John deserves the best, for this reason on Sunday we will see what happens.

“It will be a surprise because it is important to find the best solution for him. He is a legend of the club, in this season he has been very important to win the title. I must take my time to find the best decision for him.

“It is very difficult to find these players with this career. John is a legend for this club, his appearances and the years he has played and victory with this club. He has won many titles. It is not easy to compare, Totti played for Roma in all his career, Del Piero, Maldini also. I can tell about these Italian players because I know them very well. I think John is a champion and deserves the best.”

The Blues have no injury concerns for the game, Conte able to pick from a full-strength squad.

However, he may well give fringe players such as Michy Batshuayi another go after their role in the 4-3 win over the Hornets this week.