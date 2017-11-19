Chris Coleman reacts after being named Sunderland manager

Chris Coleman has spoken of his delight after being confirmed as the new Sunderland manager.

Coleman has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and is joined by assistant Kit Symons.

The former Wales boss says that everyone at the club has their part to play in lifting Sunderland from their current malaise.

“It’s an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland AFC and I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man.

“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here."

“I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong.”

Coleman took charge of training on Sunday afternoon and will lead the team for the first time at Villa Park on Tuesday night.