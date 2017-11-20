Chris Coleman reveals Sunderland January budget and Ellis Short transfer conversations

Chris Coleman has revealed he won't be able to 'splash the cash' in January - but says he will assess the squad before speaking to Ellis Short about funds.

The new Sunderland boss says he hasn't been promised a large budget to improve the squad when the transfer window opens in the new year.

Instead, he may have to generate funds himself with player sales, but says he will have a conversation with owner Short after he has had a good look at the players at his disposal.

Coleman, who the Echo exclusively revealed today is already targeting a loan swoop for Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn, said: "The January transfer window, we will have to generate some cash ourselves.

"We have got what we've got. I haven't been promised any huge transfer kitty where we can just go and splash cash.

"I knew that before I walked in the door.

"I know the players we have here. We can improve the players we have here. Obviously, we need to reshuffle the squad clearly but I'm not going into the January transfer window with millions of pounds to spend.

"There could be some to invest but I've just walked through the door so I've got to get my feet under the table, have a good look before I can go back to the chairman and say we need here, we need this and that.

"Before I have that conversation with him, I have to have a good look."

Coleman targets loan swoop for Liverpool duo