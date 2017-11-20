Chris Coleman set to make loan swoop for Liverpool duo

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will make a new goalkeeper his top priority for the January transfer window, with a loan swoop for Liverpool’s Danny Ward top of the list.

Ward broke into the senior Wales set-up during Coleman’s time in charge and impressed during a season-long loan at Huddersfield Town last season.

Liverpool were reluctant to allow him to leave in the summer but as he remains third choice behind Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, they may be more open to a short-term deal in the winter window.

Sunderland brought in Jason Steele and Robbin Ruiter in the summer after the departures of Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone, but both have struggled badly and were regularly rotated by Simon Grayson. Coleman is also keen to explore the possibility of a loan move for another Liverpool and Wales starlet, Ben Woodburn.

Woodburn exploded onto the international scene earlier this year, coming off the bench to score on his debut in a crucial win against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp has been fiercely protective of 18-year-old during his fledgling career so far but if he is available for loan to boost his development, Coleman hopes to be at the front of the queue.

Coleman is not thought to have been promised significant funds for the January window given Sunderland’s financial difficulties, but will look to use his contacts to make some low cost improvements.

There is likely to be greater financial legroom next summer as a number of players see their Sunderland contract end and more players leave the club on a permanent basis.

Coleman is also in discussions to add to his backroom staff on Wearside.

Kit Symons has already joined as his assistant and with Coleman in place until 2020, there could yet be more additions in the coming days and weeks.

Permanent contract offers for key members of his backroom staff from the FAW was one of Coleman’s key demands in talks over a new deal before he chose to leave for Wearside.