David Moyes hails instincts of Sunderland scoring ace Patrick van AAanholt

If you were having a bet pre-season who would be Sunderland’s second top scorer, the chances are your money wouldn’t have been on Patrick van Aanholt.

Victor Anichebe

Why Sunderland have nothing to fear from Boxing Day clash at Manchester United

Sunderland have nothing to fear from the trip to Old Trafford, says Victor Anichebe.

10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Manchester United

We take a look at 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Manchester United over the years.

Sunderland fans are facing two trips to Lancashire over the festive period.

Sunderland fans set to face most expensive Christmas of all Premier League supporters

Sunderland AFC fans are set to face an expensive Christmas after figures revealed they are set to fork out more on travel in the festive period than any other set of supporters in the top flight.

Jermain Defoe

West ham given hands-off warning over ‘priceless’ Jermain Defoe

David Moyes insists ‘priceless’ Jermain Defoe isn’t going anywhere amid January interest from Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Sunderland manager David Moyes heads back to Old Trafford on Monday

Sunderland boss David Moyes on a mission in first return to face Manchester United

David Moyes is looking to mastermind a Sunderland win over Manchester United after revealing his disappointment over his Old Trafford spell lasting just 10 months.

Billy Jones is back in training ahead of Monday's visit to Manchester United

David Moyes on Sunderland’s Christmas plans and his selection dilemma

David Moyes says there is no time to waste when it comes to preparing for the Boxing Day clash at Manchester United.

Donald Love played a starring role against Watford

Donald Love on life at Sunderland, competition for places, and working under David Moyes

David Moyes had one eye on the future when he returned to Manchester United in the summer to sign duo Paddy McNair and Donald Love.

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe relishes his challenge set by Sunderland manager David Moyes

Victor Anichebe is enjoying his football again as he embraces his new role in the Sunderland team.

Jermain Defoe

Manchester United-Sunderland: Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe looks for Liverpool-style performance

Jermain Defoe admits a trip to Manchester United is as “tough” as they come in the Premier League – but says Sunderland can pull it off if they can take their chances.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce in frame for job at Sunderland relegation rivals after Alan Pardew sacked at Crystal Palace

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce is among the favourites to be the new Crystal Palace manager after the Premier League club sacked Alan Pardew.

Billy Jones is walking a disciplinary tightrope

Two Sunderland players walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of Manchester United clash

Sunderland have two players walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Manchester United.

Victor Anichebe

Nigeria eye January recall for Sunderland ace - but he won’t be leaving Black Cats’ relegation battle

Sunderland pulled off one of the transfers of the decade when they swapped Jozy Altidore for Jermain Defoe.

Duncan Watmore

No moping during injury hell, says Sunderland’s Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore insists he will support Sunderland with passion during his long absence.

Adnan Januzaj

Sunderland boss must decide who faces Man Utd in Januzaj’s place

Poor David Moyes.

Donald Love

Sunderland’s Love relishing return to Man Utd

Donald Love feels he has nothing to prove on his return to Old Trafford - and the defender admits he would “love” to beat Manchester United.

Jason Denayer

When David Moyes took charge at the end of July, he had less than six weeks to reshape his Sunderland squad before the summer transfer window closed.

Ricky Alvarez

Sunderland’s Ricky Alvarez wait will go to March

Sunderland’s wait for a decision over Ricky Alvarez will stretch into March next year.

