David Moyes: His record as Sunderland boss

David Moyes has left Sunderland with a win percentage of less than 20%.
Moyes today resigned as Black Cats manager after a disastrous season which saw the club hurtle out of the Premier League following a 10-year stay.
This is the Scot's record since he replaced Sam Allardyce at the helm last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
P 38 W 6 D 6 L 26 F 29 A 69 Pts 24 Win ratio 15.79 per cent
EFL CUP
P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 F 3 A 2 Win ratio 66.67 per cent
FA CUP
P 2 W 0 D 1 L 1 F 0 A 2 Win ratio 0 per cent
TOTAL
P 43 W 8 D 7 L 28 F 32 A 73 Win ratio 18.60 per cent
Stats: The Press Association