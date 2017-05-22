David Moyes: His record as Sunderland boss

David Moyes has left Sunderland with a win percentage of less than 20%.

Moyes today resigned as Black Cats manager after a disastrous season which saw the club hurtle out of the Premier League following a 10-year stay.

This is the Scot's record since he replaced Sam Allardyce at the helm last summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE

P 38 W 6 D 6 L 26 F 29 A 69 Pts 24 Win ratio 15.79 per cent

EFL CUP

P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 F 3 A 2 Win ratio 66.67 per cent

FA CUP

P 2 W 0 D 1 L 1 F 0 A 2 Win ratio 0 per cent

TOTAL

P 43 W 8 D 7 L 28 F 32 A 73 Win ratio 18.60 per cent

Stats: The Press Association