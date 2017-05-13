David Moyes reacts to Sunderland's dismal display against Swansea City

David Moyes couldn't hide his disappointment with the performance of his Sunderland players after they went down 2-0 to Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland put in an abject performance in the final league game in front of their home fans this season - Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton ensuring it ended in another defeat.

Jason Denayer went off injured in the 2-0 defeat to Swansea City. Picture by Frank Reid.

Already relegated Sunderland will be playing Championship football next season but they failed to build on the previous weekend's 2-0 win over Hull City.

The opening goal was incredibly soft from Sunderland's point of view, Jordan Pickford failing to punch clear Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick after making the decision to come for the ball through a mass of bodies.

Llorente, who managed to evade Jason Denayer and John O'Shea, nodded home.

Naughton added a second two minutes into added-on time to cue an angry response from the home support towards Moyes, owner Ellis Short and the players.

Moyes said: "It was disappointing because I think it is the poorest we have played in the last month or so.

"We have had some good performances recently but today I didn't think reached it, ultimately it came down to the first goal.

"After that we had a mountain to climb.

"Jordan has been fantastic for us all season, I can only think of one mistake against Southampton right at the start of the season.

"Today, I can't see why he would come and get involved in a free-kick that was just over the half-way line really."

Moyes was asked whether he was concerned about a lack of effort from some of his players in the defeat to Swansea.

Instead of answering that question directly, Moyes pointed to the different systems used by Sunderland and Swansea.

The Scot said: "If you look at it tactically, both teams played differently, they played with a diamond we played with three forward players.

"It meant at different times in the game, different teams had different levels of possession.

"In the opening ten minutes we had a couple of half chances, both styles didn't match up which meant there would be space for both teams in possession.

"We hadn't done an awful lot wrong up until that period."