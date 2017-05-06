David Moyes reacts to Sunderland's win over Hull City

Sunderland boss David Moyes praised his players after the 2-0 win over Hull City, a win which heaped more pressure on relegation-threatened Tigers.

Sunderland are, of course, already down with nothing riding on the game at the KCOM Stadium but second-half goals from Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe ended the long wait for a Sunderland win.

And while Moyes admitted it came too late in terms of their own fight against the drop, the Scot was pleased with the level of display.

Moyes said: "The players showed a great deal of pride in the performance as a team and individuals.

"We defended well when we needed too, Jordan [Pickford] made a couple of outstanding saves, we probably had another two or three chances when Jermain was through second half and on another day, he might have scored.

"Overall, it was a good, strong, meaty performance from the players."

Defeat to Bournemouth last weekend sealed Sunderland's Premier League fate but Moyes admitted it was a relief to finally get a win and end the 11 game wait for three points.

Moyes: "The performances have been threatening results, even going back to Leicester City, Watford and Bournemouth, West Ham.

"I think we had played well but not taken anything from those games. We had played well enough but today we had another similar performance to what we have had recently.

"We lost a late goal against Bournemouth and we were unlucky against West Ham at different times. I think the result has been coming.

"As you say, it is too late to help in terms of relegation but the performance was good."