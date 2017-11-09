David Moyes reveals his regrets over Sunderland stint

David Moyes says he has to rebuild his reputation after his dismal Sunderland spell – saying he paid the price for not doing enough ‘due diligenec’ before taking the Black Cats job.

Moyes was officially unveiled as West Ham United manager on a contract until the end of the season, replacing Slaven Bilic.

It is his first job since quitting Sunderland in May, having been at the helm when the club was relegated after just six league wins all season.

Moyes says he made a “poor choice” by taking over Sunderland, who he joined after being persuaded to replace Sam Allardyce by owner Ellis Short, who had tried to get him as manager in the past.

“I didn’t do enough due diligence on Sunderland,” the former Celtic defender added. “Preston was very good, then everyone knows about Everton.

“I got the chance at Manchester United, which is well documented. I had a great time in Spain. I came back and made a poor choice in the club I chose.”

This is arguably the last-chance saloon for Moyes as a Premier League manager. His stock has dipped alarmingly since being hand-picked by Sir Alex Ferguson to replace him as Manchester United boss in 2013.

Moyes lasted just 10 months into his six-year contract, and had an unsuccessful spell at Real Sociedad before his woeful stint at the Stadium of Light.

“I do have a point to prove,” he said. “Sometimes you have to repair things and I have a little bit to repair.

“It’s good for me, I’m back in and it’s what I love doing. I want to do well and want the team to do well.

“If you are asking me where my best attribute is, it’s out on the grass training with players, but we need the players to show it,” he said.

“Once they know they are running the least and sprinting the least they need to take responsibility.

“The sessions will be tough for them but hopefully they will enjoy it too. We are working them hard and trying to get the best we can out of them.

“Step it up or you won’t play, if you don’t run you won’t play.

“I’m in a hurry and they need to be in a hurry too.”