Derek McInnes: Why I rejected Sunderland to stay with Aberdeen

Derek McInnes has turned down the chance to become Sunderland’s new manager.

Black Cats chief executive Martin Bain flew out to Florida, where McInnes is on holiday, only to have his hopes of a deal blown apart.

Now the Wearsiders face relaunching their bid to find a manager ahead of the coming Championship campaign, which begins on August 5.

On Aberdeen’s website, McInnes said: “I have ambitions in the game and while there was interest from elsewhere, and I did talk to Sunderland, I feel there is so much still to be done here at Aberdeen.

“While we have lost players from last season, they will be replaced by signings of similar quality and our first challenge is to reach the group stages of the Europa League after coming so close in each of the last three seasons.

“Since the first day I arrived at Pittodrie, my biggest gripe has been the lack of training facilities and, with progress at last on that front, it’s something I am keen to see through to its conclusion.

“The delivery of these training and community facilities are vital, for helping retain our top players, attracting new players to the Club, the development of our young players, and equally importantly enable us to play a far greater role in the wider community. I sincerely hope everyone across the region can pull together to help develop these facilities”.

“The recent investment in the club from Dave Cormack, who has rejoined the board, now puts us in an even healthier situation financially and that will allow us to be in a position to take the club to the next stage.

“We have improved season on season and that is not something I’m planning on changing.”