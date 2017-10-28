Don't blame other people - do your job! Simon Grayson's message to Sunderland players

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is adamant he and the players can turn their season around.

The Black Cats' dismal form, especially at the Stadium of Light, continued with the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City leaving them second bottom ahead of the crunch game against basement side Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Milan Djuric scores Bristol City's winner.

Pressure is mounting on the Sunderland boss with just one win in 14 Championship games this season, the winless home streak stretching to 18 games though Grayson has only been responsible for seven of those.

When asked whether he fears Sunderland chiefs may be forced into a change if this dismal form continues, Grayson said: "Look, who knows? I have been in positions where I have not won football matches and come through the other side of it.

"What I will do is continue to work as hard as I can, be in in the morning and do the work we were always going to do and do it to the best of our ability.

"Hopefully somewhere down the line we will get a couple of results and it changes quickly.

"I have been in management for 12 years with 600-odd games under my belt and I know what football is all about and what can happen if you win games and lose games."

Sunderland started brightly but Bobby Reid headed the visitors into the lead from Callum O'Dowda's corner, Sunderland's defending from set pieces again left wanting.

In-form Lewis Grabban levelled for the Black Cats with a close range finish in first-half stoppage time before sub Milan Djuric's header won it for City.

Asked if Grayson and the Sunderland players can turn it around, Grayson said: "Without a shadow of a doubt but we have to do the basics right, win your individual battles, do what you are asked to do and stick to the game plan.

"Don't blame other people. If you have a job, then stick to it and that will help us win the game.

"Today was the strongest squad I have had available but we still didn't look very confident, you look at Bristol City playing with a spring in their step.

"A result or two will change everything."