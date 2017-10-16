Duncan Watmore and Joel Lynch reflect on Sunderland’s 1-1 home draw with QPR

Duncan Watmore admits that Sunderland’s home form is not good enough, but believes the Black Cats are close to winning games.

Watmore made his first start in 2017 and completed 70 minutes against QPR in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, a bright spot in another disappointing afternoon on Wearside.

He said: “Hard work is the key factor – keep positive, get the basics right.

“There’s a few things we’ve got to do better as a team. We’ve had chances again and were close to winning the game.

“We’ve had chances again. I know the fans are fed up of hearing that. From my perspective, the two games I’ve been involved with we’ve been close to winning both, so I think we can turn things around.

“We’re not in the place we should be and everyone knows that.

“There’s no point us giving up and being negative, you need to be positive and keep working hard, keep everyone together and get the fans cheering again.

“You want to please them because they keep turning out in great numbers and we need them. The manager, staff and players are all fully on track with that.

“You want to be winning games, for the fans and for yourself as well. It’s obvious that, as players, we’re disappointed with how we’ve played at home, and the results so far.

“That’s two draws we could have turned into wins, and hopefully next time we can do it.

“It’s frustrating because we had chances and they score from one set piece. That’s part of football. You’ve got to keep going and the key is to not let your heads go down.”

QPR defender Joel Lynch felt his side should have won, but he praised Aiden McGeady after his superb equaliser.

He said: “We were definitely unlucky. 1-1 is a bit difficult to take in the end. The lads are disappointed with the result, because we played so well.

“We had enough chances to definitely win, but it shows how far we’ve come.

“To be disappointed with a 1-1 away at Sunderland shows how far we’ve come. It was a positive performance and we definitely should have won the game.

“Everyone knows we had enough chances to get a few more goals at least, but we were just unlucky.”