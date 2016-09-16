Duncan Watmore praises David Moyes’ faith in Sunderland youth

Duncan Watmore has praised the faith boss David Moyes has shown in Sunderland’s youngsters.

The 22-year-old has been one of the beneficiaries of Moyes’ insistence on giving youth players their chance to shine at the Stadium of Light.

Since he has taken charge England U/21 international Watmore, as well as academy product Lynden Gooch and Joel Asoro, have all been involved at first-team level.

And Watmore hopes Moyes policy will continue ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham.

“It is good to have some young players in and around the first team squad and doing well,” said Watmore.

“I played alongside Lynden in the Under-21s and it is great to be playing alongside him in the first team now.

“I have really enjoyed working with the manager since he arrived in the summer, he has been class to work with.

“We need to make sure we keep performing and make sure we can contribute to winning games for Sunderland.”

Sunderland find themselves heading to North London on Sunday in search of their first win of the campaign.

Bad starts to the season are becoming a worryingly familiar theme for the Black Cats. Last season they had to wait until late October for their first three point haul, a 3-0 win over rivals Newcastle.

Things haven’t quite got that desperate yet, but Watmore is sure that Moyes’ men can turn things around this weekend.

He said: “As a squad we have to keep going. I’m sure we will turn this around.”