Everton set to complete £30m swoop for Sunderland star Jordan Pickford

Sunderland star Jordan Pickford looks set to leave the club in a huge £30million move to Everton.

The two clubs have agreed a fee, based on an initial payment plus add-ons and clauses, that will see the youngster leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Blues have been one of the frontrunners for Pickford's signature following Sunderland's relegation, looking for a new number one after a mixed season for Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg.

Pickford is currently away on international duty and said that his future will be settled once England have concluded their European U21 Championship campaign.

He said: "I have spoken to my agent and told him that I just want to concentrate on the Euros and be the best I can be.

“I’ll see where it takes me. Being a Sunderland lad it’s a bit hard to take and it’ll always be hard to take.

“Financially it’s not ideal for the whole club. For me, having grown up there, seeing people you’ve known for a long time losing their jobs is not nice."

The deal, struck by chief executive Martin Bain, will be a record transfer involving Sunderland, smashing the £20million they received from Liverpool for another homegrown player, Jordan Henderson.