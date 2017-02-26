Everton were 'too comfortable' against Sunderland, says Toffees boss Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman believes his Everton side were "too comfortable" in their 2-0 win over Sunderland at Goodison Park.

Everton enjoyed 63 per cent possession against David Moyes' side, peppering Jordan Pickford's goal with 20 attempts - eight of which were on target compared to Sunderland's one.

The Black Cats were poor in the first half, fortunate to go in at the break just a goal down to Idrissa Gana Gueye's first Premier League strike.

There were signs of improvement after the break, Jermain Defoe hitting the crossbar before Everton went down the other end and doubled their lead through Romelu Lukaku a minute later.

"It was comfortable for a long time,” added Koeman.

"Maybe, if I speak about our second half, too comfortable because we dropped our intensity in the game.



"I was very pleased with the first 45 minutes. We played great football, showed great pressing and had chances to score more goals.



"But, in the second half, I think we played backwards too much instead of playing forward."

Lukaku may be the league's top-scorer with 17 after he netted the Toffees' second but it was Gueye's goal which gave Koeman greater pleasure.

The Senegal international had not found the net in 55 previous Premier League appearances, but there was no indication of that as he smashed home Seamus Coleman's cross just before half-time.

"On one side, yes, I was surprised because it is his first one," said Koeman.

"The other side, no, because he did a lot of finishing - what we try to do for strikers we also do for midfielders.

"We need more goals from our midfielders. It was a great finish. I hope it is not the last."

Lukaku's goal, after a half-pitch sprint against former team-mate Bryan Oviedo, equalled Duncan Ferguson's Premier League club record of 60.

"It is a long way from being top-scorer to be winning games and we know we need to work hard, said the Dutchman.

"One of his big qualities is scoring goals, he is strong and fast, and in finishing he is one of the best.

"He can improve by his runs to give options to the midfielders and the defenders and then you don't need to play the ball back to the goalkeeper, you can push up."