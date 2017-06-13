'Feel free to bid again for Kone and get Gibson free' - Sunderland fans' Twitter reaction to Jordan Pickford Everton deal

After his remarkable performances last season the prospect of a Jordan Pickford Sunderland departure has always had an air of inevitability about it.

Well, that day has finally come, with the Black Cats agreeing a fee in the region of £30million for the England Under-21 international.

That's massive money for a goalkeeper, toppled only by Manchester City's recent deal for Ederson in Premier League standards.

But how do fans feel about the deal?

We've taken a look at how people have reacted to the news that the Washington lad looks set to put pen to paper at the Toffees.

And it's fair to say while fans are pleased at the amount, they're a touch sceptical about whether any new manager will see any of the cash.

@col_moozey Can't turn down that kind of money, Ellis short will be rubbing his hands together. 92m off the prem and 30m off Everton #safc #pickford

@jordanchandler_ The worrying thing is we won't see any of that £30m #safc

@graeme_1988 This Pickford deal is good all round. Hell of a keeper, hell of a fee, and Everton would be a perfect move for him #safc #efc

@Thomas_Moffitt #SAFC Pickford is the future of English goalkeeping. Class talent. 30 million is a fair price with a few addons. Beg that we can reinvest it

@Rob_Speck Wow great deal for Sunderland! Be sad to see a local lad go, but for 30mil we can pay off our debts #SAFC #Pickford

@TheSAFCBible6 Gutted that @JPickford1 is on the verge of leaving #SAFC although i really hope we use this £30m will be spent on players wisely...

Plenty, while disappointed to see a local lad head for pastures new, have little doubt he will be a success on Merseyside...

@stevenjd90 People questioning Pickford's distribution In a good team with pace it'll be a lethal weapon. His side volleys are pure filth #safc

@rshotton90 Big shame that we only got one season out of Pickford, but we can't turn down £30m. Best keeper we'll ever produce from our academy #SAFC

@thewhitecafu Sad to see a fan/local lad leave his boyhood team, but like Jordan Henderson I wish him the best of luck. A potential Goodison great. #SAFC

Some punters are already looking on to who Sunderland might sign to replace Pickford...

@SamJermy Ruddy to Sunderland. It's such a #safc signing

While others are hopeful that Pickford might make the club yet more money down the line...

@lander6482 Let's make sure there's a sell on clause..... #safc

Buy two get one free?

@CraggsSpeaks Sad to see Pickford go from #SAFC but #EFC have got the likely future England keeper. Feel free to bid again for Kone & get Gibson free!

@ZakSR4 Lens, Kone and Borini next please Ellis mate #safc