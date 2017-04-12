Former Sunderland winger links up with Tony Adams at Granada

Former Sunderland winger Kieran Richardson has joined Granada on trial, on Tony Adams' first full day as the club's head coach.

Former Manchester United and Sunderland winger Richardson, 32, was most recently at Cardiff last year.

Ex-West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, also 32, is also on trial, he played in Major League Soccer from 2013-16 for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Chivas USA and the Montreal Impact.

The club tweeted on Wednesday: "This morning, Kieran Richardson & Nigel Reo-Coker joined the first team squad for training, during a trial period with the club."

Adams oversaw training on Wednesday morning - the first of the day's two sessions.

The club said it was an "intense" session, with the primary focus "to work on tactical and defensive concepts with the players".

Granadino youngster Juanan Entrena participated along with fellow B team players Pervis Estupinan, Martin Hongla and Aly Malle.

Former Arsenal and England captain Adams, 50, was handed the reins at Los Carmenes on Monday until the end of the season after Lucas Alcaraz saw his third spell end following a 3-1 loss to Valencia.

Five losses in six games have left the club in 19th place and seven points from safety with only seven games remaining in LaLiga.

Adams is vice-president of DDMC - a company owned by Granada president John Jiang - and has been working with the Spanish outfit since November.