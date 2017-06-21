TV executives Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner and Ben Turner have pulled out of a bid to buy Sunderland AFC from Ellis Short.

The trio, who run production company Fulwell73 along with Ben Winston and James Corden, had been fronting a consortium interested in taking over the Black Cats.

The Sunderland fans, however, say their TV and film commitments mean they are unable to progress with their 'dream' bid.

A statement released on behalf of the trio said: "As life-long Sunderland supporters, it would be the fulfillment of a dream to be involved in the ownership of the club, to put it back into the hands of the fans and to give the whole of Wearside a team to be proud of.

"Our club is the biggest in the North East, should be one of the biggest in the country and the Premier League is therefore the only place it belongs.

"We have been so touched and inspired by the reaction from our fellow supporters, who rightly deserve their reputation as the best fans in the world.

"However, due to our other TV and film commitments, now isn't the right time for us to get involved. It's where our hearts are and would demand a huge personal commitment, and we wouldn't want to give anything less than our all to the club.

"We owe that to all the other fans for whom, like us, SAFC is such an integral part of their histories and future.

"Whether it is Mr Short who remains in control or new owners who come in, we will always support the lads and offer any assistance, at any level, in helping to re-establish this great club at the level it deserves to be."

With the fan consortium out of the running, it appears to have left the door ajar for a German group who are in talks with Short over a buyout.