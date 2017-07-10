How did Tyias Browning fare at Preston? Verdict on Sunderland new boy from journalist

Tyias Browning will need a full pre-season under his belt if he is to realise his potential at Sunderland.

That's the view of Lancashire Evening Post reporter Dave Seddon, who watched the 22-year-old in action last season.

Browning has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Everton, having had a six-month spell under Simon Grayson at Preston after Christmas.

Seddon says the defender struggled at times in the Championship, with injury restricting his ability to make a mark.

"It is fair to say that Preston didn't see the best of Browning during his loan spell last season," said the LEP journalist.

"He joined on loan at the end of January and had a five-game run in the team before injuring his knee in training. In those five games, Browning played at right-back and was just starting to settle in when he got injured.

"There were a couple of home games when he got forward well, while defensively he was OK but not spectacular."

New Sunderland boss Grayson was clearly impressed with the youngster, however, and has made him his second capture of his Black Cats reign.

Seddon added: "Browning returned from injury for the final three games of the season and wasn't match fit, in fact he struggled. We briefly saw him as a centre-back as well at right-back.

"On the final day of the season at Wolves, he was given the run around by Wolves winger Jordan Graham and substituted after 51 minutes.

"Perhaps with a full pre-season under his belt, he will be closer to realising his potential."