Jack Rodwell: Incredible Premier League winless streak with Sunderland is FINALLY over

Jack Rodwell left the pitch at Selhurst Park after just 51 minutes nursing a hamstring injury - but he will have been smiling on the inside.

That's because the Sunderland midfielder has finally ended his unwanted record, having finally won a Premier League match he has started for the first time in 1,370 days.

Incredibly, before Saturday Rodwell hadn't won a league match he had started for Sunderland since joining the club.

The 25-year-old started the 4-0 win over Palace three years, eight months and 29 days after starting in a victory at his previous club Manchester City.

Rodwell's winless run of 39 matches stretches back to a City win over West Brom on 7 May 2013 and includes 37 games since he joined the Black Cats.

Rodwell has won games he has started in cup competitions and also coming off the bench in league games but never in one he had started for the Black Cats, until now.

The 25-year-old joined Sunderland in the summer of 2014 from City in a £10million deal.