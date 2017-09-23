James Vaughan has been ‘unlucky’ – but goals will come

Lynden Gooch believes goals and points will come for James Vaughan and Sunderland.

Vaughan will lead the line for the Black Cats this afternoon for the visit of promotion hopefuls Cardiff City.

The 29-year-old got off the mark last Saturday at Hull at the 10th time of asking, with a well-taken header.

He was unlucky not to come away from the KCOM stadium with a hat-trick and he was inches away from a potential treble at Everton in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

“I think he was really unlucky on Wednesday,” said Gooch who played to the left of the summer signing in the forward line.

“His two headers were very close [from crosses by Donald Love and Callum McManaman].

“Vaughany was unfortunate and on another day he might get two goals.

“It was massive for Vaughany to score at Hull.

“He’s been unlucky and gone close a lot of times.

“He works ever so hard and he deserved it.”

While a much-changed side succumbed at Goodison Park, there were certainly indications last Saturday against the Tigers that things are starting to get better.

The way Simon Grayson’s side performed against a team with a good home record was encouraging.

“We were disappointed we drew the Hull game,” said Gooch, who was a late sub at the KCOM before starting against the Toffees.

“It felt like we’d lost in the end, but you could see there were signs of improvement and hopefully we can take them into this week.

“If we’re creating chances that’s a good sign and the goals will come.

“As long as we keep creating chances for the strikers I’m sure they’ll start putting them away.”

The openings are starting to come and if Sunderland are to end the miserable run at the Stadium of Light they are going to have to go in.

No team has a worse goal tally on their own patch than the Black Cats.