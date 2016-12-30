Jermain Defoe admits West Ham link is ‘good feeling’ but David Moyes says no contact from other clubs yet

Jermain Defoe says it’s a ‘good feeling’ to be linked with clubs – but insists he is happy and enjoying his football at Sunderland.

It comes as West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has refused to rule out a January move for Defoe, who Sunderland boss David Moyes labelled as 'priceless.'

The Hammers have been strongly linked with a £6million move to bring Defoe back to the club when the window opens next week.

But the 34-year-old striker has played down talk of a transfer and says he is not distracted by the speculation.

Defoe told Sky Sports News HQ: "There's going to be speculation because, let's be honest, the people that score goals are wanted.

"Over the years, anyone that has scored goals has been talked about in terms of moving to different clubs.

"I think it's just part and parcel. The players don't really get involved; you just get your head down and you play football.

"It's a good feeling to be wanted but when you're playing well and scoring goals then you must be enjoying being at the place you're at."

Bilic was asked about the speculation at his pre-match press conference and described Defoe as a "very good player" and praised his goalscoring record and movement on the pitch.

But Moyes again insisted Defoe – who signed a new deal in the summer – is going nowhere when asked about the latest speculation at his pre-match press conference.

Moyes said: "I’m comfortable with other people talking about him.

"I think his stats show he’s something like the best British goalscorer this year, so it’s going to happen. I would expect people to be paying attention.

"But I’ve never had contact from anybody.

"He doesn’t go. He’s under contract and he stays here.

"I think he has an affinity for this club and we need his goals, he’s vital to us.

"Players can get their heads turned, that happens in football. But I’ve not seen Slaven’s words, I’ve had no phone calls and there’s no need for us to talk or worry about it."