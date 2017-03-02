Jermain Defoe fires warning to Sunderland attackers ahead of Man City clash

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe believes the Black Cats must find their ruthless streak.

Manchester City visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday with David Moyes’ men still bottom of the Premier League pile.

Former England hitman Defoe is under no illusions when assessing the task that lies ahead of Sunderland this weekend.

And he believes the players must find their killer instinct in front of goal, if they are to get anything from the clash.

He said: “We have to try and take something from the game but first and foremost we have to be solid because they’re a top team.

“There are positives we can take out of the Everton game because they’re tough to play against.

“They keep the ball well, they’re direct and Romelu Lukaku is a handful, but we created chances and we have to look at ourselves and improve.

“I believe we can create opportunities against City and hopefully we can score goals, but when we do create chances we have to take them.”

“The Manchester City game is a big one. We have to regroup, make sure that we train well and look forward to it.”