Keeping Sunderland up with this squad will be David Moyes’ greatest achievement’

David Moyes will hit a career-high if he manages to keep Sunderland in the Premier League.

That’s the view of Moyes’ former coach and player Phil Neville after he watched Everton dismantle the Black Cats on Monday night.

Romelu Lukaku blasted an 11-minute hat-trick in a 3-0 defeat for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light to leave them still without a Premier League win this season.

And Neville, watching the game as a pundit for Sky Sports, didn’t hold back in his assessment, saying it would be Moyes’ ‘greatest career achievement’ if he kept Sunderland up with the squad he has got at his disposal.

Neville said: “David Moyes won’t be happy. They conceded soft easy goals.

“It’s his biggest challenge to keep Sunderland in the Premier League.

“With that group of players I think it will be his greatest career achievement if they stay up.”

Neville says the Scot was let down by his defenders, particularly pointing the finger at Lamine Kone – subject of an £18million bid by Everton in the summer.

Neville added: “They were poor goals to give away. All three goals they conceded were criminal.

“For the first goal the Sunderland defence just was not getting back into the right positions from their own corner.

“The first rule as a defender is to get back into your position, and for that first goal Lamine Kone needs to get back in there quicker.

“I think David Moyes will be so disappointed with his defence – particularly Lamine Kone there.”