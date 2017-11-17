Lee Cattermole says Sunderland players’ attitude has sbeen ‘spot on’

Lee Cattermole says the Sunderland players’ attitude has been ‘spot on’ – and he hopes they can play with a bit of swagger against Millwall.

The Black Cats go into the game at the Stadium of Light hoping to avoid setting an English record of 20 home games without a win.

The side have been preparing for the clash under the stewardship of caretaker manager Robbie Stockdale, as the hunt for a permanent replacement for Simon Grayson goes on.

And captain Cattermole says the players haven’t been taking advantage of the rudderless ship by easing off on the training pitch, however, and is confident they can end their home hoodoo.

He said: “We have had a lot of internationals away but the lads who have stayed at home have worked really hard.

“Robbie has taken all of the sessions, it has been good. The attitude has been spot on.

“We have heard a lot about that (home record).

“What we need to do is make sure we put that to bed once and for all.

“We need to go out there with a bit of swagger and let everyone else know we are good players and want to do well for this football club. I believe we can turn this around.”

Sunderland sit bottom of the Championship with just one win all season.

Cattermole, however, believes heading into the busy festive period gives the Wearsiders the perfect chance to get points on the board quickly.

“We’re coming to a big part of the season,” the experienced midfielder added.

“It’s been a tough start. Circumstances haven’t been ideal.

“We are now coming into a thick part of the season where we can really turn things around.

“We have a busy spell right through to March. If we keep our confidence and keep believing how good a team we have got I am confident we can turn this around.”