Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC news - 'Fresh' David Moyes allegations, Jeremain Lens states want to depart (again), plus striker exit talk

David Moyes

David Moyes

0
Have your say

Sunderland boss David Moyes is facing up to yet more allegations of lashing out at the press, winger Jeremain Lens it at it again and could a striker be on the way out of Sunderland?

For all the latest, click refresh...