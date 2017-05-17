Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC v Porto in the Premier League International Cup final

Sunderland Under-23 boss Elliott Dickman

Sunderland Under-23 boss Elliott Dickman

0
Have your say

Lynden Gooch starts for the Sunderland U23's tonight as they take on Porto in the final of the Premier League international cup.

Click refresh and scroll down for the very latest from the Stadium of Light.