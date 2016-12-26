Manchester United v Sunderland team news: David Moyes makes two changes

David Moyes has made two changes to his Sunderland team upon his return to Manchester United.

Moyes has brought fit-again Billy Jones back in at right-back, with Donald Love dropping down to the bench.

The other change sees Seb Larsson come into midfield in place of Adnan Januzaj, who is unable to play against his parent club under the terms of his season-long loan deal at the Stadium of Light.

There is no Wayne Rooney involved in the Manchester United squad.

Follow our live blog here:

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Ibrahimovic, Lingard

Subs: Romero, Martial, Smalling, Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Darmian

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Ndong, Denayer, Larsson, Borini, Anichebe, Defoe.

Subs: Mannone, Khazri, O'Shea, Love, Asoro, Honeyman, Embleton.

Referee: Martin Atkinson (Bradford).

