Mark Collingwood sets out his aims for Jarrow Roofing

Jarrow Roofing joint manager Mark Collingwood has targeted a top-eight finish in the First Division of the Ebac Northern League this season.

Roofing have their first pre-season outing at Scottish Lowland League side Selkirk FC tomorrow as they gear up for the new campaign – and while Collingwood doesn’t expect a title bid, he remains ambitious about their chances.

He said: “We’re not deluded, we know we won’t be competing with the likes of Morpeth right at the top, but we are looking to finish somewhere around the top eight.

“We’re going through a building process at the club and a top eight finish would be great progress for us and give us something to build on.”

The Roofers, who finished 13th last season, have added goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook and midfielder David Palmer from Collingwood’s old side Seaham Red Star.

“I know Shaun really well,” Collingwood said. “He was made skipper at Seaham just after I left, which speaks volumes for his character.

“His attitude is excellent and he’s a great shot-stopper. He’ll win us a lot of points this season.

“Palmer is a great player. Unfortunately, he’s still injured but he’s a midfielder who can get 20 goals in a season when fit.”

Roofing have five players missing tomorrow against Selkirk, who finished 15th in the Lowland League last season. Dennis Knight, Chris Winn, Paul Gardiner, Corey Barnes and Palmer will all miss the trip.

“I took Seaham up there for a friendly and developed a good relationship with their secretary,” added Collingwood.

“They had a poor season last year but they’ve got a respected new manager (Ian Fergus) who has brought in a lot of players. It will be a tough game but it’s a bonding exercise for us to go up there.”

There are still places available for the supporters’ coach to Selkirk which is leaving from The Shack, Boldon at 10.45am. Seats cost £10 and to book a place, call Richie McLoughlin on 07714 525 549.

The Roofers have also announced details of their season ticket to cover their Northern League home matches this season. These cost £70 for adults and £50 for concessions and can be bought from secretary Dave Ramsey on 07791 707 363.