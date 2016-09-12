Moyes concerned by Sunderland’s worrying start to the season after Everton defeat

Sunderland’s poor start to the season is causing concern to a worried David Moyes after his side were beaten 3-0 by Everton.

Romelu Lukaku scored an eleven minute hat-trick in the second half to take the game away from Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

It leaves the Black Cats second bottom with just one point from their opening four games ahead of a tough trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

“It is a worry,” said Moyes, when asked about the poor start to the season.

“I hoped it wouldn’t be. I hoped to get some points on the board.

“Apart from [last night] we haven’t really been out of any games.

“After 65 minutes we were out of this one.

“But we have always had a chance of a point or three points.

“After the second goal we didn’t - that was the disappointing thing.”

Sunderland went into the break level with Ronald Koeman’s unbeaten side, who climbed to third with last night’s win.

They looked on course to get at least a point but Everton were inspired second half by Gerard Deulofeu, who came on for the ineffective Ross Barkley.

Everton then quickly took the game away from Sunderland, with Lukaku scoring two headers and a coolly converted third in the space of eleven devastating minutes.

It left Moyes disappointed with his side’s defending, having worked on defending crosses in the build-up to the game.

“I was disappointed with the way we defended in the second half,” said Moyes.

“There were things that we have done, worked on defending crosses and being in the right positions that we didn’t show.

“We didn’t stop the crosses, we didn’t defend the crosses, didn’t get in the right positions when they did come in.

“If you give them credit they did pick the crosses out well but for us we never stopped them and we were never in the middle of the goal to stop Lukaku heading them in.

“We kept doing what we have done, and doing what we do. I would like to improve on that.

“My aim is for us to be tough and resolute until we become better. But we didn’t do that in the last 30 minutes or so.

“We found it hard after we lost the first goal. We couldn’t recover from it.

“It was concerning but you are also looking at a bit of a new build with the team aswell.

“We have a new right-back, a new centre-half, some new players in the team. It is not an excuse but we have some young players in the team.

“Everton were very experienced a team. They have a strong side.

“For an hour we kept at it. The thing that disappointed me the most was that we didn’t defend. “

When asked if he could put his finger on the second-half performance, Moyes added: “I thought we looked like we stepped off Everton.

“They had one or two bits of play down our left and right and then we got let off with one before the first goal.

“Their play had got better. It was a problem and we were trying to solve it at the time.”