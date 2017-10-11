New Gateshead boss Steve Watson reveals what he’s learned from David Moyes

Steve Watson has revealed he will use David Moyes as his inspiration after being named as Gateshead’s new manager.

The former Newcastle United star landed his first managerial role after a weekend of speculation that saw the likes of former Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett linked with the role.

Watson, who had been assistant manager at Gateshead’s National League rivals Macclesfield, played under the likes of Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish during his 20-year career.

But the former England Under-21 international believes that ex-Sunderland manager Moyes – who was his boss at Everton – has given him the best tools to work with as he embarks on his new career.

“I will take things from all of my former managers,” Watson said. “Maybe not by talking to them now, but there are things I have picked up along the way which I have been impressed with.

“A lot of the work David Moyes did, in setting the team up, making us hard to beat and being defensive, the attention to detail.

“You have to pick up things.”

Watson has big ambitions after replacing Neil Aspin at the International Stadium.

“I am here to be successful and I am here to take this club into the Football League,” he added. “Obviously I am from the North East, it’s an area I have a great affinity with.

“As a manager, you look at potential clubs, which clubs would suit you. Out of every opportunity that has come along, this has always been on that I would have been more than interested in.

“When the opportunity did come along, albeit very quickly, I couldn’t be happier. It just feels right”