New York, New York! Sunderland to jet out to Big Apple for team-bonding session

Sunderland boss David Moyes is taking his squad to the Big Apple next week for a team-bonding session.

The Black Cats will jet out to New York early next week for a four-night stay in the US, with Moyes keen to take advantage of a break in the fixtures to take his players on a team-bonding trip.

There are no games planned but the players will be taking part in fitness sessions as well as sightseeing.

Sunderland face Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend but they then don't play again until the trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday, February 25.

The FA Cup fifth round takes place on the weekend of the 18th but Sunderland were knocked out of the competition at the third round stage by Burnley so have a free weekend.

Trips abroad at this time of year are nothing new, former boss Sam Allardyce took his Sunderland squad to Dubai for a training camp this time last year.

That reaped rewards and Moyes will be hoping for similar from his team-bonding trip to the Big Apple, with the manager believing a mid-season break will do his players the world of good as they battle against the drop.

Sunderland beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at the weekend to boost their survival hopes, with just two points separating six teams at the bottom of the Premier League.