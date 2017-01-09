Newcastle and Sunderland get good FA Cup draws

Newcastle United and Sunderland have been handed very winnable draws in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Both sides face replays to reach that stage of the competition, with Sunderland away to Burnley and Newcastle entertaining Birmingham City.

If the Black Cats get through, they will be home to the winners of the Fleetwood v Bristol City replay.

Newcastle, if they win their home replay next week, will play away to League One side Oxford United in the fourth round.

Middlesbrough were drawn at home to Accrington Stanley.

Draw: Derby v Leicester, Tottenham v Wycombe, Sutton or AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds, Oxford v Newcastle or Birmingham, Southampton or Norwich v Arsenal, Plymouth or Liverpool v Wolves, Chelsea v Brentford, Lincoln or Ipswich v Brighton, Millwall v Watford, Manchester United v Wigan, Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood or Bristol City, Rochdale v Huddersfield, Fulham v Hull, Blackburn v Barnsley or Blackpool, Crystal Palace or Bolton v Manchester City, Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley