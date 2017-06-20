Newcastle have major Tammy Abraham concerns as Swan hunters join race

Newcastle United face a fight to convince Tammy Abraham that he should join them on a season-long loan – as Swansea City entered the race to sign the striker.

Chelsea youngster Abraham has been one of Rafa Benitez’ main transfer targets this summer as he looks to add depth to his ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Magpies were thought to be in pole position to land the 19-year-old, after he impressed on loan at Bristol City last season.

But sources close to the player say he is still not convinced a move to Newcastle is the best one for him at this stage of his career.

Abraham is unsure how much game time he will see under Benitez, while he is also believed to have doubts about moving so far away from home.

Fellow promoted club Brighton remain in the hunt for his signature, while Swansea have now joined the chase for the England Under-21 star.

Swansea boss Paul Clements knows Abraham well from his time at Chelsea, and the Welsh club’s chairman Huw Jenkins admits they are keen on the exciting youngster.

Jenkins told BBC Wales Sport: “Tammy does not have Premier League experience, but we are interested.

“Paul knows him from Chelsea. If you look at the options which have been publicised, (they are) Brighton, Newcastle and ourselves, so it is left to Tammy and his family to decide where he wants to go next.”

Jenkins also stressed his desire to keep midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, linked with Newcastle, at the club.