Norwich City v Sunderland: Steven Naismith wary of threat Sunderland can pose at Carrow Road

Steven Naismith has warned his Norwich City team-mates of the threat posed by Sunderland in tomorrow’s Championship showdown.

Both the Canaries and the Black Cats are unbeaten so far this season, with 1-1 draws in the opening league games and narrow Carabao Cup triumphs in midweek..

But Scotland utility man Naismith has paid close attention to Simon Grayson’s side and is ready for a scrap (1.30pm kick-off).

“They’ve started the season well,” said the 30-year-old, who has been linked with moves to Sunderland in the past.

“I thought they were the better team against Derby, and they were professional in the cup.

“They have a lot of experience in their team, and they’ll be real threat, so we’ve got to first of all win all of our battles and then try and take control of the game.”

Naismith was suspended for Norwich’s first two matches, but is hoping to win a recall at Carrow Road tomorrow.

Life under new boss Daniel Farke has impressed the Scot, who said: “The way the head coach wants to play, to build attacks up, really suits me as a player.

“I come in most days and come away at the end having learned something new, and that’s brilliant as a player – it’s always great to keep learning on the training pitch, and to be part of something where you can see what the end goal is.

“The club is definitely going in the right direction, and now it’s up to us as players and the coaches to move things forward.”

Despite the disappointment of his ban, Naismith is raring to go,

The ex-Everton star added on canaries.co.uk: “I had a good pre-season, and it was an eventful one with big changes.

“And when you do well and the manager’s happy with you, then you just want to get going – but I had to serve my punishment.

“It’s given some of the boys the chance to see what they can do and maybe get ahead of me, so I’ve just got to bide my team and then take my chance when it comes.”