On-loan defender Tyias Browning discusses Simon Grayson’s impact on the Sunderland dressing room

Simon Grayson’s positive outlook has helped banish any hangover from Sunderland’s Premier League relegation.

That’s the view of summer signing Tyias Browning, who has quickly established himself in the Sunderland team since arriving on a season-long loan from Everton.

Sunderland’s dismal 2016-17 campaign saw the club drop out of the top flight for the first time in a decade under former manager David Moyes.

But ex-Preston North End boss Grayson has brought with him a burst of positivity, says Browning, since taking charge in the summer.

Sunderland have started the campaign with a draw at home to Derby County and a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Bury.

“I think the manager’s brought a lot of positivity into the changing room and that’s what we needed, to be honest,” said Browning.

“There was a bit of chins on the chests, but that’s out the window now and we can push on.

“I’ve said before I knew a couple of the lads, so it was quite easy for me, to be honest.

“I felt quite welcome here.”

The 23-year-old Scouser partnered John O’Shea in the win over Bury, helping Sunderland progress to a second-round tie at Carlisle.

Browning played right-back for much of his loan spell under Grayson at Preston last season, but he feels most at home in the middle – as proven by his impressive performances against Derby and Bury.

When asked whether playing regularly at centre-back was the best thing for him, Browning said: “Yeah, definitely.

“I’m at that age now where I need to be playing week in, week out and it’s nice to get the opportunity here. I’m enjoying it.

“There’s a couple of us with Championship experience – most of the new lads and the manager, of course, but we’ll help the team however we can.

“I’m sure they’ll adapt quite well because the games come thick and fast. I’m just looking forward to it.”

Lamine Kone is likely to be restored to the line-up alongside Browning for tomorrow’s trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City (12.30pm).