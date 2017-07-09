"One Bradley Lowery" - Watch Sunderland fans pay tribute at Hibs

Sunderland fans have paid tribute to Bradley Lowery, who sadly lost his battle for life on Friday, during their pre-season friendly at Hibs today.

In the sixth minute of the clash, which ended 2-2, all four stands at Easter Road, which included some 927 Black Cats fans, rose to chant the youngster's name and take part in a minute's applause.

Bradley Lowery

The six-year-old, whose funeral will take place on Friday, passed away late last week after a lengthy battle with neuroblastoma.

Part of the funds raised from the game, which was held to mark the testimonial year of Hibee Lewis Stevenson, will be donated to the charity set up in the Blackhall youngster's name.