One in, one out likely at Sunderland as Grayson says days of big money signings are over

Sunderland are closing in on the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

The Black Cats are in discussions over their wage commitment, with an agreement close. The 30-year-old is eager to make the switch to the Stadium of Light in order to work with Simon Grayson again.

Jeremain Lens is set to confirm his permanent move to Turkish side Besiktas, freeing up valuable funds for Grayson.

A loan fee is likely to be required to sign McCormack, on top of paying a percentage of his wage throughout the season.

The Sunderland boss continues his search for bargain deals as the new season begins, and again insisted on Thursday night that the days of big money signings are over.

He told BBC Newcastle: “We’re shopping at a different level to a lot of other clubs, we’re not in a position where we can go and spend five, ten, fifteen million on players. The club has been there, done that and ended up in quite a bit of trouble.

“What I’ll try and do whether it be free transfers, loans, small fees or reasonable fees, is bring players who are here for the right reasons, to work hard rather than just pick up a wage packet, which has obviously been a severe problem in the past.”