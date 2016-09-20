QPR-SUNDERLAND: Wahbi Khazri ruled out of EFL Cup tie but van Aanholt travels

Patrick van Aanholt may be making the trip to Loftus Road, but Wahbi Khazri is the latest player to be ruled out of Sunderland’s EFL Cup tie against Queens Park Rangers.

David Moyes revealed this morning that van Aanholt would be in the party making the journey to West London for the third round match.

But the Black Cats boss said that Jermain Defoe would not be involved tomorrow night having taken a kick to his calf in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

Khazri made a late appearance as sub at White Hart Lane and was in contention for a place in the starting XI against the Sky Bet Championship side.

But the midfielder has been laid low by a sickness bug and will not be in the squad.

Van Aanholt will travel after being given the all-clear following checks which forced his late withdrawal against Spurs.

Moyes revealed at his media conference today that the 26-year-old came out of the squad on Sunday following some cardiology tests.

“There was some standard checks done on Pat by a cardiologist,” said the boss.

“An FA panel of cardiologists, after looking at the results, informed us late, very late in fact, 3.55pm, that it may be advisable for him not to play [at Spurs].

“As a result we had to make a decision.

“As it is, Pat will travel to London with us today and we are hoping everything is going to be OK.”