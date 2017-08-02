Robbin Ruiter reveals dream move to ‘professional’ Sunderland

Robbin Ruiter has hailed Sunderland’s professionalism as a key reason behind his decision to join the club.

The Dutch goalkeeper put pen to paper on a two-year deal after a successful trial at the club.

Ruiter impressed in games against Bradford City and Scunthorpe United and will now compete with fellow new boy Jason Steele for the No 1 jersey. Ruiter said: “I’m very pleased to be here because I had a great couple of days training with the team and played some good games, so I really wanted to sign and I’m pleased that I’m finally a Sunderland player.

“From the moment I stepped through the door, everything was so professional.

“It’s such a big club and for me it was always a dream to play in England, so if a club like Sunderland comes and asks if you want to sign it’s a big chance.”

The 30-year-old spent five successful years at Eredivisie side Utrecht in 2012 during which time he made 138 appearances as Utrecht qualified for the UEFA Europa League on two occasions.

The player could be eligible for Friday night’s season opener against Derby County, subject to international clearance being received.