Simon Grayson plays down striker swoop

Sunderland boss Simon Grasyon has played down talk of him signing a free agent striker in a bid to boost his goal-shy squad.

The Black Cats boss will be without leading goalscorer Lewis Grabban tomorrow when his side take on Hull City in the Championship.

Sunderland have lost their last four games, and could be without Grabban for several weeks after he limped out of Tuesday night's defeat against Nottingham Forest.

With the club having failed to add a goalscorer to their ranks before the transfer window closed, Grayson has been linked with a number of out-of-contract players.

However, with Duncan Watmore edging closer to fitness - he will play 45 minutes for the Under-23s tomorrow - after a cruciate knee injury, and a limited budget, Grayson looks set to just work with the squad he's got.

"If there is, everyone else will be looking at them as well." he said when asked about strikers being available.

"Most of the players will have been taken on already but that's not to say we're not looking around.

"But also we have to look at what we have within the group and make them better, work with the group and make sure everybody is playing to the best of their capabilities and restoring a little bit of confidence.

"Hopefully key players will be coming back and that will improve us at the top end of the pitch."