Simon Grayson reacts to Cardiff City defeat and Sunderland dropping into the bottom three

Simon Grayson has spoken of his frustration and has called on the players to take more responsibility - after Sunderland dropped into the bottom three.

Cardiff City were the latest team to leave Wearside with all three points, with Sunderland now without a win at home since December 17 last year.

The miserable home run shows no sign of ending and the latest defeat has seen Sunderland drop into the bottom three in the Championship.

Sunderland have picked up just a point in six league games.

Craig Bryson scored a seventh minute opener, Lynden Gooch did equalise from the penalty spot in the second half but Lamine Kone gave away a soft penalty in the 73rd minute and Joe Ralls scored the winner from the spot.

Grayson said: "Frustrated again. We looked at things and prepared for things, at 2pm we showed the players the presentation of what Cardiff would do, long balls from the goalkeeper, flick on and showed them everything that Neil Warnock's team are about.

"Before you know it, six minutes into the game and you are 1-0 down to a goal precisely what we showed them.

"They have to take responsibility, make sure they stay with runners, defend the first ball and do whatever is required to get a result.

"You always know Neil Warnock's team will work hard and press you, we didn't do things quick enough, ask questions of them and made poor decision making for both goals."

Sunderland were missing Callum McManaman and Billy Jones through injury, with Jonny Williams ill.

When asked about Sunderland dropping into the relegation zone, Grayson said: "It bothers me but it isn't the biggest thing - it is where you finish at the end of the season.

"When we picked a team yesterday afternoon it had three or four key players that were going to be playing, and we lost them through Callum McManaman tweaking his groin in training to Billy Jones with a tweak to his knee, Jonny Williams was ill over night.

"They are three key players that would have played. That is not easy to try and put a team together, look at the team that finished, no disrespect to the team that finished, Asoro, Gooch and Ethan Robson, but we were very young when we finished the game.

"Hopefully those players will be back sooner rather than later."

When asked about the clear lack of confidence in the Sunderland ranks, Grayson added: "After going a goal down so early I thought we responded quite well, we grew into the game as the first half went on.

"Fortunately we were still only 1-0 down and said look if we are positive and get the ball forward quicker and deal with set pieces then we can get back into the game. We did and grew into and looked like getting the next goal.

"Bad decision making from Lamine and you are 2-1 down. I didn't think the confidence was affected too much.

"I thought the supporters were good and stayed with the team again, we are making bad mistakes and have to keep learning from them.

"It is relentless in this division, if you make poor decisions you will get punished, players have to accept that responsibility and learn from the mistakes they are making."