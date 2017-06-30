Simon Grayson reveals what type of players he wants in his Sunderland squad

New Sunderland manager Simon Grayson is determined to give the Black Cats fans a team to be proud of – and says he wants players in the squad with ‘desire’.

The 47-year-old penned a three-year deal last night to replace David Moyes at the Stadium of Light.

Preston boss Grayson had been chief executive Martin Bain’s preferred target since Derek McInnes turned down the job a fortnight ago.

After owner Ellis Short dramatically pulled the plug on takeover talks yesterday, the club moved quickly to bring the former Blackpool, Leeds and Huddersfield boss to the club.

Grayson said: “I am delighted to come to Sunderland, a club with such wonderful history and tradition.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back.

“Sunderland are so fortunate to have such tremendous support and I want to give these fans a team they can be proud of.

“I want a group of players full of desire, team spirit and a never-say-die attitude – that’s the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player.

“The Championship is a demanding league, but, with all the attributes I have highlighted, our aim has to be to get the club back to where it belongs as quickly as possible.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Long-term assistant Glynn Snodin joins him from Deepdale and the pair will take the players to their pre-season training camp in Austria tomorrow, after meeting them today.