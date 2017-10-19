Simon Grayson says Callum McManaman looks sharp - but he may go for more 'stability' in Sunderland side

Simon Grayson says winger Callum McManaman is ready to reclaim his place in the Sunderland XI, but admits he may opt for more ‘stability’ in his selection this weekend.

The Black Cats head to Griffin Park in desperate need of three points, with the deadline day signing left on the bench last time out.

Memories of the only time Aiden McGeady and McManaman started together, a 5-2 drubbing at Portman Road, will be fresh in Grayson’s mind but he may be tempted to throw caution to the wind.

He said: “I think the international weekend came at a good time for us, he’s [McManaman] had two and a bit weeks now where he’s worked on his conditioning and his football, doing extras as often as possible.

“He looks really sharp and is certainly in the frame at the weekend, obviously with people like Callum when you go away you think, do you pick him and have two out and out wingers, or do you bring someone else for a bit more stability? But now that he’s got his fitness you’ll see him far more dynamic for sustained periods of time.”

Grayson’s hand may also be forced by an injury to Jonny Williams, who is a doubt for the weekend and whose creativity would be badly missed.

Ty Browning and Marc Wilson could also be unavailable.

Grayson said: “Ty joined in training but he will be touch-and-go for the weekend – we’ll have to see if there is any reaction to him training this morning.

“Jonny Williams has not trained since Saturday when he picked up a hamstring niggle, although it’s nothing major and we are hoping he might be back out on the grass tomorrow and be available.

“Marc Wilson has been back training with the first team today, but it will probably be too much for him to be back available on Saturday, it will be probably be next weekend for him.

“Lamine [Kone] was back from illness on Monday morning.”