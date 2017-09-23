Simon Grayson ‘will crack it at Sunderland’

Neil Warnock says Simon Grayson faces a big challenge getting his squad to adjust to the Championship, but has backed him to get it right in time.

Championship expert Warnock, linked with the Black Cats job himself in the past, brings his Cardiff side to Wearside today and has backed fellow Yorkshireman Grayson to be a success.

The 68-year-old said: “I’ve listened to some of the fans up there and while they aren’t happy with things, they still think he’s the right man.

“You can’t keep changing managers and he knows what he’s doing at Championship level. Some of their previous managers wouldn’t have managed in the Championship before like him.

“I have no doubt that he will crack it and that the fans will stick with him.”