Sunderland AFC v Everton LIVE: Follow all the action from the Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC host Everton at the Stadium of Light - and we've got it covered.

Follow our live SAFC blog here:

Sunderland, 19th in the Premier League after their opening three matches, host Ronald Koeman's in-form Toffees (kick-off 8pm).

David Moyes, who spent 11 years in charge at Everton, is aiming for his side's first three points of the season tonight.

Ahead of the game, Moyes said: "We have been competitive and close in all of the games, but what we don’t want is any hard luck stories.

"We want to say 'let’s get the game won, let’s get some wins under our belt.'"

Vito Mannone (elbow), Seb Larsson (knee), Fabio Borini (thigh) are all long-term injuries, but midfielder Lee Cattermole has just returned to training.

Newly-signed striker Victor Anichebe will not be involved as he builds his match fitness, but Jan Kirchhoff is set to be in the squad after returning from a hamstring strain in last week's Checkatrade Trophy game at Rochdale.

Follow our live SAFC blog here: