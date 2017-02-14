Sunderland and Newcastle United draw 2-2 in Under-18 Tyne-Wear derby

Lee Connelly bagged a brace for Sunderland Under-18s as they drew 2-2 with neighbours Newcastle United.

The Tyne-Wear derby took place at Newcastle's academy training ground and it was Mark Atkinson’s Sunderland side, fresh from defeating Liverpool on Saturday, who produced the brighter football in the opening stages.

Connelly broke the deadlock on 17 minutes with a calm one -on-one finish but the hosts hit back on the half hour mark, with Kelland Watts' looping header.

Sunderland's slim advantage was restored before half-time, with Connelly firing Sunderland in front with a ruthless strike from inside the area.

The Black Cats couldn't keep Newcastle at by in the second half, with the Tynesiders drawing level through Mohammed Sangare.

Newcastle United U18: Smith, Kitchen, Cass, Lowther, Bailey, Adu-Peprah, Spooner, Sangare, Watts, Wilson, Smith.

Subs: Allan, Huuhtanen, Aplin, Gamblin, Aziakonou

Sunderland U18: Woud, Gamble, Krusnell, Hickey, Taylor, Young, Best, Allan, Diamond, Connelly, Hackett.

Subs: Kimpioka, Patterson, Slack, Howard