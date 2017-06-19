Sunderland-born TV executives who work with James Corden linked with takeover of football club

A group of high-flying Sunderland TV executives have been linked with a move to buy the Black Cats from Ellis Short.

Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner and Ben Turner, who own Fulwell73, are reported to be keen on a takeover of the Championship club.

Sunderland announced last week that they were putting plans to appoint a new manager on hold while owner Short concluded takeover talks with interested parties.

A German consortium was one group interested in the Black Cats, but The Independent is now claiming the three executives from Fulwell 73, who are huge SAFC fans, will rival any bid.

The consortium is also said to involve former England defender Tony Adams and ex-Chelsea chief executive Paul Smith.

Fulwell73 are a TV production company who have risen to prominence with a number of hugely successful shows and films.

They were behind the well received ‘Class of 92’ film, documenting the rise of Manchester United’s golden generation, as well as the The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Corden became the fifth partner in January this year.

The company takes its name from the Fulwell End at Roker Park, where the trio watched Sunderland during their childhood. Their London office has a number of rooms named after Sunderland icons such as Niall Quinn and Julio Arca.

It is not yet clear who else is backing the rumoured bid, which would require substantial further funding to reach Ellis Short’s asking price.