Sunderland boss David Moyes: Chopping amd changing manager is not the answer

David Moyes was not surprised to see managerial changes at two of Sunderland’s relegation rivals.

But that is not to say that he agrees with the decisions of Hull City and Swansea to part company with their bosses.

I don’t think it’s a great thing to keep changing your manager DAVID MOYES

Hull dumped Mike Phelan – even though they only appointed him on a full-time basis in October.

And Swansea fired Bob Bradley after only 85 days, with highly-rated coach Paul Clement taking over, their third manager of the season already.

Moyes says that clubs should look at the chopping and changing which has gone on at the Stadium of Light as an example of how NOT to do it – the Scot is the fourth manager in only two years.

“As I’ve said many times before, I don’t think it’s a great thing to keep changing your manager,” said Moyes.

“But it looks like that’s what’s in fashion.

“This club could be one that could give them some advice and say ‘hey, changing manager doesn’t work, you need to stick with it and try to get a period of stability’ – not just because of what it does with the manager, but also behind the scenes in terms of how you sign players, how you build your academy.

“I’m disappointed but, does it surprise me? No.”

Sunderland did not sack their boss after a testing start to the season and it appears to be paying off, with the club on the mend.

The spirit is good ,with the Black Cats bouncing back from what Moyes hopes will prove a blip at Burnley last Saturday, when they lost 4-1 to today’s FA Cup third round visitors.

“It was good to see to get the Burnley game quickly out of the system, which we did against Liverpool,” he said. “It would be even better if we could beat them in the FA Cup and show that it has gone and it’s a one-off.”